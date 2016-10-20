APSET results released

The results of the AP State Eligibility Test (APSET-2016) were released by Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao here on Tuesday in the presence of Andhra University Vice Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao, APSET Member Secretary K. Srinivasa Rao, AU Registrar V. Umameheswara Rao and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the results were released in a record 38 days after the conduct of the examination.

The APSET was conducted at 100 examination centres under six regional centres – Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Guntur, Nellore, Anantapur and Tirupati – on September 11.

A total of 56,453 candidates had applied at the test of whom 44,576 actually appeared at the test.

The test was held in 31 subjects. In all, 2,949 candidates had qualified in APSET. The percentage of qualified candidates at 6.62 was higher than UGCNET results (4.20 per cent) and APSET-2014 result of combined AP State (6.02 per cent). The candidates have to obtain minimum marks separately in Paper-I, II and II.

Minimum marks

The minimum marks for general candidates was been fixed at 40 per cent in Paper-I and Paper-II and 50 per cent in Paper-III. The minimum marks for BC/SC/ST/PH/VH is 35 per cent in Paper-I and II and 40 per cent in Paper-III.

Among all candidates who have cleared the above, a merit list would be prepared subject-wise and category-wise using the aggregate marks for all the three papers secured by such candidates. The top 15 per cent candidates (for each subject and category) from the merit list prepared in the above manner, would be declared qualified for APSET for eligibility for Assistant Professor and Lecturership.

The Minister said that Andhra University was entrusted with the task of conducting APSET for the first time post-bifurcation of the State. He commended the university authorities for releasing the results in a record time. Replying to a query, the Vice Chancellor said that the 31 subjects for APSET-2016 were decided by the UGC Committee. He, however, said that the university would write to the UGC to consider the plea for inclusion of more subjects under the APSET.