APPCB to launch app soon: Official

VISAKHAPATNAM: The A.P. Pollution Control Board (APPCB) will soon launch an app to know the pollution levels of ‘Red’ category industries in the State, its member-secretary B.S.S. Prasad has said.

The pollution monitoring stations in such industries would be linked to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and APPCB websites, Mr. Prasad said.

The app is expected to be launched in about three weeks so that people can see for themselves the pollution levels in various industries by using it.

He was interacting with the media after inaugurating a two-day workshop on ‘New Waste Management Rules 2016,’ being organised by the board here on Wednesday.

The CPCB categorises industrial sectors having pollution index score of 60 and above as ‘Red’ category.

Quoting the example of Visakhapatnam Port Trust, he said it had been asked to set up three monitoring stations with a cost of Rs.3 crore.

Upon linking the stations to the websites, people would be able to see what the suspended particulate matter (SPM) level was by using the app, he said.

“The same is possible for HPCL or Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, or other industries. The carbon dioxide or nitrogen dioxide levels can be seen on the app,” he said.

The pollution in the port was not as much as it was before as a number of steps were taken, he said.

Online monitoring

Mr. Prasad said that monitoring of pollution in industries shifted online with web cameras and stack monitoring. Units were being given time to set up web monitoring. To industries not installing the equipment, closure or ‘cut in production’ notices were being issued.

The CPCB had issued several notices and, of late, sugar factories were also served notices, he said.

Without any connection with the PCB, 50 teams, with officials of the Industries Department, the CPCB, and the Ministry of Environment, from Chennai were inspecting establishments on computer-based random selection basis, he said.

The officials had to give report online within 48 hours and there could not be any nexus as none would go to the unit for a second time, the member-secretary said.

With such process, regional and zonal offices also could not exert any influence in the name of jurisdiction, he added.