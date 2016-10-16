APIIC to crack whip on IT firms

Buckling under mounting pressure, Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) has decided to serve notices to IT companies in the city, which have failed to comply with employment norm specified at the time of allotment.

The government has received several representations from MLA P. Vishnukumar Raju, MLC M.V.S. Sarma and others to take punitive action against non-performing IT companies. Though APIIC has acted tough against a few companies in the past, it has in most cases had handled the issue with kid gloves.

More than a dozen among 30 units allotted land at IT Special Economic Zone at Rushikonda are yet to launch their operations. In Gambheeram, where second IT SEZ has been developed, the allotment letters were issued seven years ago but none of them has fulfilled employment norm.

Only in a few cases, the government has taken action. Nearly 21 acres was resumed from Kennexa at Rushikonda (which was acquired by IBM) for failure to create jobs as per allotment condition.

Tech Mahindra (erstwhile Satyam) and Wipro, which were allotted land in the heart of the city have also failed to create jobs as per the promise made by them at the time of allotment. After several notices, Wipro launched its operations and later sought permission for grant of SEZ status to expand its activity.

Tech Mahindra is on expansion mode. However, it also failed to generate jobs as per the land allotment norm. Wipro, which had promised 5,000 jobs after allotment of 10 acres at Rushikonda in 2014 for its second campus with an investment of Rs.250 crore, is yet to launch work.

“It’s unfortunate that the IT companies despite getting land worth crores of rupees have failed to comply with the employment norm. I have already represented to the government to take stringent action,” MLC M.V.S. Sarma told The Hindu .

Trade bodies feel that the ecosystem required to take up full-fledged activity in the city is missing. IT Association of AP (ITAAP), which was launched by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently has finalised an action plan for five-fold increase of manpower and revenue from IT to one lakh workers and Rs.10,000 crore by 2020. AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry director O. Naresh Kumar admitted that most of the IT companies have failed to launch operations except managing their activity with skeletal manpower.