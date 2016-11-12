AOB encounter fake: Fact-finding team

A team of 26 students and research scholars from about 13 universities from across the country that conducted a three-day fact finding in the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) region, where 30 Maoists were killed in an alleged exchange of fire with the Andhra Pradesh anti-Naxal force— the Greyhounds — between October 24 to 27, claimed that the reported encounter was a one-sided one and there was gross violation of human rights by the police.

At a press conference held by the team at Paderu, they claimed that 32 was the actual count when compared to the figure of 30, as given by the police. The team pointed out that a number of innocent Girijans were killed along with the Maoists, which included minors, but was not disclosed by the police. The team members informed the press that still a number of villagers are missing and there is no clarity on their whereabouts.