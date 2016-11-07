ACB officials unearth more disproportionate assets

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths continued their raid for the second day at the premises of Assistant Veterinary Surgeon of Pandrangi G Kanthi Kiran and the houses of his relatives in North Andhra region and unearthed some more disproportionate assets.
The ACB teams on Sunday recovered 1,020 gm gold ornaments and Rs.1 lakh cash.
The raids also revealed that the accused had a flat at Madhurawada and two more house sites in the city.
The total value of the disproportionate assets would be known only when two lockers of the accused are opened on Monday.
ACB DSP (Visakha urban) K. Ramakrishna Prasad said that they conducted raids simultaneously on Saturday and Sunday. The accused after his arrest was sent for remand. Some of the seized documents in the raids were in the name of Kiran’s family members and in benami names.
