A wide range of marine life on display

A wide range and spectrum of marine fish, including ribbon fish, seahorse, hammerhead shark, and scats are on display at a two-day exhibition which began at the office of Fishery Survey of India on Thursday.

Select specimens in transparent containers filled with formalin and a few endangered species such as dugong dugon (sea cow), miniature models of fishery survey vessels, fishery gears and communication navigational equipment form a part of the marine expo being organised jointly by the FSI, Central Institute of Fisheries Nautical Engineering and Training and the National Institute of Fisheries Post Harvest Technology and Training (NIFPHATT).

Director General in-charge of FSI, Mumbai Mahesh Kumar Farejiya, who inaugurated the fair, said the forum aimed at creating awareness among students and researchers to understand various operational methodologies, fishery crafts and gears that were in use.

Surveyor-in-charge cum DDG (Tech) of Mercantile Marine Department Jayanta Mukhopadhaya called for a collective action to improve seafood exports.

The arena provided an opportunity for members of NIFPHATT to serve some of the ready-to-eat seafood dishes to visitors. From fish gravy to canned tuna fish and fish crispies, fish wafers, prawn pickle and frozen fish cutlets, several edible products have been put up at the stall as part of the exhibition.

Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute Subhadeep Ghosh, scientist in-charge of Central Institute of Fisheries Technology G. Rajeswari, senior fisheries scientist K. Govindaraj attended the inaugural programmme.

The exhibition at the office near Fishing Harbour will remain open on Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.