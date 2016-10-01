A wide array of items under one roof

Hand-crafted sand stone and marble-made Gen-X decorative fountains, antique door locks, watches, fashion accessories and latest varieties of furniture and electronic items are on display all under one roof at the ongoing India International Mega Trade Fair (IIMTF) at the sprawling Andhra University Engineering College Grounds.

The 11-day expo, being organised jointly by Vizagapatam Chamber of Commerce & Industry (VCCI) and Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry in association with G.S. Marketing Associates of Kolkata has evoked an encouraging response with a footfall of two lakh people so far notwithstanding continuous rain spell.

Compared to 400 stalls opened in the IIMTF held in January at the same venue, this time the expo has attracted 500 exhibitors. It has 11 AC hangers with 2.5 lakh sq. ft – one pavilion exclusively dedicated to as many as 60 international participants from Turkey, Iran, Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Nepal.

“It not only offers a wide array of products starting from ready-made garments, luxury furniture to latest electronic devices,” VCCI president A.V. Monish Row told The Hindu .

Fountains made from sand stones and marbles brought from Mumbai, antique locks and art forms made with brass and decorative lights, painting and chandeliers are selling like hot cake. Dry fruits from Afghanistan are a special attraction.

A Thai entrepreneur, Anong Intharak representing Anong Thai Silk Ltd Part from Bangkok, who is selling accessories, clothes and bags priced from Rs.50 to Rs.2,000 said “this is for second time I have come to Vizag. The response is ok but we expect more sales once the rain spell stops.”

Director of Tillo Hediyelik Hakan Karpuz, who is exhibiting several elegant-looking decorative items like rings, lights, plates and bracelets made with brass and ceramics from Istanbul, said they were also getting trade enquiries for dealership and bulk supply.

According to G.S. Marketing Associates chairman Prakash Shah, being one of the leading trade exhibitors, they are confident of very good response with footfall of over two lakhs in next five days as the festival mood is picking up fast.