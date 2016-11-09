A serene neighbourhood turns an urban jungle

One gets a feeling of trekking a mini hill while walking up and down the lanes of Rockdale Layout.

The neighbourhood was once preferred for its thick greenery and breath-taking view of the beach. However, the less explored locality has now become completely urbanised with apartments, school, hospitals, and a two-storey Telugu Desam Party office getting readied.

Those residing in the area could not help recollecting their past. When Aruna Jain moved to Visakhapatnam from Coimbatore with her family, Rockdale Layout provided the perfect backdrop for her to recover from homesickness.

“Twenty years ago, this area resembled a resort with thick blanket of greenery lined up all over. Most of the trees have been uprooted when cyclone Hudhud had hit the coast two years ago. Though we have taken up a massive plantation drive to make up for the lost green cover, most of the trees have been cut for road widening,” narrates Ms. Aruna Jain, an entrepreneur.

The extended portion of the road is now being used as a parking lot. At least half a dozen buses of Sri Chaitanya School are lined up on the road. “We have to reschedule our day according to the school timings as taking our vehicles out of the apartment gates is next to impossible in the morning and evening. Cars, auto-rickshaws and two-wheelers are often parked right in front of our buildings, blocking our access to the road,” says B. Hemalatha, another resident.

Those who have been experiencing restricted movement of traffic say even if they succeed in taking their vehicles away, it is difficult to cross the school as a number of motorcycles and cars will be occupying most part of the road. The commuters consider the stretch (near the school) quite risky.

Besides celebrating festivals, apartment owners’ associations play a pro-active role in colony maintenance as well.

Zone III Commissioner: V. Chakradhar; Mobile No: 9848889701; Helpdesk No: 0891-2707299.