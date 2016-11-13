A riot of colour by young minds

Oblivious to worldly matters, the little minds went on a creative spree letting their imagination speak through colours, strokes and images at ‘Pratibimb’, a painting competition organised by Eastern Naval Command at the Por indoor stadium here on Saturday. Around 1,450 students, including 95 special children, from 90 schools across the city participated in the competition.

Colourful scenes of nature dominated the canvases. Some of the participants brought out the brilliance of Indian Naval might by depicting scenes from the IFR celebrations. The competition was being held under three different categories - sub-junior (LKG to class 3), junior (class 4 to 7) and senior (class 8 and above) with two separate categories for children with special abilities.

The themes for the painting competition were landscapes in India, connecting with nature, IFR celebrations at Vizag, Vizag - the City of Destiny, Indian Navy - Guardian of our Nation and Incredible India - Unity in Diversity. Rear Admiral Narayan Prasad was the chief guest for the event and Prof. Ravishankar Pattnaik, HoD, Dept of Fine Arts, Andhra University was the guest of honour.

Students from Sankalp, a school for special children, were all smiles as they played with colours and brought out some beautiful images of flowers and nature through brush strokes and thumb printing.

“These kids love colours. They have a beautiful imagination. We give them verbal cues to make them understand the concept and theme,” said a special educator of the school.

The school has children in the age group of five to 20 years who are given special education through a series of specially designed teaching methods. The award ceremony for individual prize winners as well the rolling trophy for the school with maximum award points will be held on-board an Eastern Fleet ship during ‘Day at Sea’ scheduled to be held on November 25.

The award winners will be taken on-board the ship for the ‘Day at Ship’ event with their parents or teachers.