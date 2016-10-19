A most sought-after colony

Those who are well-versed in the world of Carnatic music have made Narasimha Nagar their haven decades ago.

From vocalist Manda Sudharani to Veena artiste and Carnatic singer P.V.S. Lakshmi Srinivas, the neighbourhood seems to be the sought-after destination for Carnatic musicians for various reasons. Equipped with facilities such as a rythu bazaar, a couple of schools, banks, parks and eateries, Narasimha Nagar is the place from where not many wish to move away. “When we stepped into the neighbourhood in 1975, our house was surrounded by dense vegetation. Today, the geography looks completely different. The serene environs inspired me to launch Swararagajari, a veena and Carnatic music institution in the colony,” recalls P.V.S. Lakshmi Srinivas, guest faculty of the Department of Music and Dance, Andhra University.Vemparla Jagannadha Rao, 90-year-old resident of Narasimha Nagar, says that the contours of the colony changed when former members of the residents’ welfare association P. Appa Rao and Akella Narasinga Rao made serious efforts to develop the neighbourhood.

Two years ago, cyclone Hudhud tore up the green cover of the parks in the colony. “However, the natural calamity brought us closer. Apartment blocks that had generators catered to the water needs of colony people. We took turns in clearing the streets,” says Dr. Lakshmi Srinivas. With Port Kalavani Stadium catering to the needs of the sports enthusiasts, music and dance connoisseurs, residents find the locality quite convenient to meet their diverse requirements.

(Zone IV Commissioner: S. Ramana Murthy; Helpdesk No: 0891-2711480; Mobile No: 9705080888.)