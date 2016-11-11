A jolt to passengers

The announcement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night demonitising the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 notes came as a jolt to air, train and bus passengers and tourists. Several passengers who came by various trains to the city from Hyderabad this morning were caught unawares as they did not carry enough change.

It’s normal for tourists and passengers to withdraw the amounts they need for their expenses during their travel and tours, from the ATM s, before starting on their journey.

Most of the ATM s dispense notes in the denominations of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 except for a few 100-rupee notes, when large amounts are withdrawn. “I came by Garib Rath this morning (Wednesday) morning on some personal work in Vizag. I had Rs.500 notes with me and I had to go to my relatives place at Visalakshinagar. I came to know that the Rs.500 notes would not be accepted by auto and taxi drivers,” said Sudha, who came from Hyderabad.

“I called a friend and asked him to pick me up from the railway station,” she said.

Airline passengers did not face any difficulty in purchasing tickets at counters at the airport but they too faced difficulties in hiring taxies in view of the change problem.