A first look for them

For the first time they are seeing a train and also riding it and after reaching the city, the children will perform a flash mob, now an in-thing with the urban people.

About 50 Kondh children from 17 villages studying at the Sankaran Thata Play schools at G. Madugula and Chintapalli are travelling by train, though it is a short distance between Anakapalle and Visakhapatnam and after going round the city, they will reach RK beach, which for them is a first look at the sea, and perform a flash mob at the bus stop between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday. For those watching the flash mob it is going to be a different experience as the Kondh children will perform it to their own songs and present cultural events.