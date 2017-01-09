A film loaded with fun and romance

Weaving threads of fun and romance, a team of aspiring artistes presented a short film ‘Chakkori’ at VUDA Children’s Theatre here on Sunday.

With the story, screenplay, dialogues and direction taken care by M. Bala Raju, the film is produced by Abhilasha and Priyanka and music composed by Madhu Ponnas. At the premier show of the 30-minute film, the leading star of ‘Chakkori’, Deepu, said it was a rom-com movie that revolves around two individuals with completely opposite qualities coming together in life. “After acting in an independent film ‘Commercial Prema Katha’ earlier, Chakkori gave me a chance to essay a tomboy role. Besides acting in these films, I have also signed up a feature film ‘Mitra’ with director Bunny Raj,” said the B.Tech graduate, adding that he was looking forward to experiment with different genres.

The screening of Chakkori was followed by another movie ‘Thamasi’ canned by the same director. The 16-minute film focused on portraying the dark shades of love set against a village backdrop. “Shortly, these films will go stream on YouTube. Unlike Chakkori, Thamasi depicts caste-based issues that crop up in a relationship,” said Mr. Bala Raju, mentioning that Deepu and Sri Chandrakala played the lead roles in both movies.

After working a while with Telugu film writer Kona Venkat, Bala Raju forayed into short film-making. ‘Chandamama Rave’ and ‘Pelli Choopulu’ were some of the other short films made by the director.