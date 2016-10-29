Visakhapatnam

A different Diwali at IIT-Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur will be celebrating the festival of lights Diwali in a more creative style, shunning crackers.

This unique cultural festival is known to be Illumination or just ‘Illu’.

The essence of this grand event is the countless hours of unmatched dedication that the students put in converting their ideas into visual displays with lights.

Starting from basic raw materials comprising steel wires, bamboo and diyas, the students transform them into magnificent structures with unique themes.

The idea is to use lights and different colour effects, to ring in the festival feeling, said Aman Varma, a student.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 3:32:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/A-different-Diwali-at-IIT-Kharagpur/article16085185.ece

