A bibliophile’s delight

While for those beginning their journey among books it’s ‘open sesame’, to devoted bibliophiles a book exhibition is looking for that new door to open by finding an elusive title or buy that book which one always wanted to own.

Chandini of Trinity Public School at Old Dairy Farm, on her first visit to a book exhibition, got Rs.100 and bought her first dictionary at the ‘Navyandhra Pustaka Sambaralu’ at A.U. Engineering College Grounds. Till now she had borrowed a teacher’s book.

The book exhibition, being organised by the Department of Culture and Language of Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada Book Festival Society and NTR Trust, is on till Sunday.

“Looking at so many books itself opens up doors for acquiring knowledge,” says M. Murali, an MBA graduate.

For the young and career-oriented it is finding inspiring books like on A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

For those who have been looking for classic Telugu literature or old favourites the exhibition has a rich collection at Emesco stalls.

“Prabandhams” edited and with foreword by well-known literary personalities, Bankimchandra and Saratchandra books in Telugu or compilation of stories from “Aparadha Parisodhana,” popular monthly of whodunit stories to latest biographies, the list is endless. The Emesco stalls have 1500 titles.

“I have cast the net wide and brought a rich collection of different genres. They are arranged subject-wise. I want people and appreciate the collection,” says K. Balaram of Analpa Books that has classics, biographies, cinema and progressive literature, to name a few.

“I have been looking for commentary of Samavedam Shanmuha Sarma on Vishnu Sahasranama and here I got it,” says Raja Rao, senior citizen.

A stall devoted to thinker Jiddu Krishnamurti has about 30 titles.

Besides a number of children books and those devoted to subjects, there are new additions like software tutorial CDs and scientific education aids.The library is being put to good use by work and art education teachers of government schools under Sarva Siksha Abhiyan. Work done by students from 12 schools is on display, according to P. Bharati of V. Juttada School.

Also the teachers with teacher training qualification are being imparted more skills to improve their adaptability to current syllabus, says K. Srinivasa Rao of RBM U.P. School, Dabagardens.

Convener of the exhibition Dupati Vijay Kumar says the response is moderately good and picked up over the last few days.

“With support from prominent personalitiesand Vignan Institutions we intend to make the exhibition a calendar event here like the Vijayawada exhibition,” he says.

My search for book on Kuchipudi dance has been futile.

Kritipriya

student of M.A. (Kuchipudi)