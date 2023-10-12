99% of citizens do not want Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam, says TDP leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao

October 12, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Telugu Desam Party MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has dared the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government to conduct a survey in Visakhapatnam to know the public opinion on its plan to make the city the Executive Capital of Andhra Pradesh.

He has claimed that 99% of the citizens do not want the government to function from Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the media here on October 12 (Thursday), Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that when Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the plan to set up the Executive Capital in Visakhapatnam, even the TDP leaders from the Uttarandhra region did not oppose it thinking that there would be development.

“However, the citizens have realised that land mafia, atrocities and crimes have gone up in the north Andhra region in the YSRCP rule. Even the YSRCP MP had to face troubles due to the rise in the mafia culture. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a public meeting in the city, also had mentioned about the growing mafia culture in the city,” said the TDP leader.

Referring to the under-construction building atop a hill in Rushikonda, which is likely to house the Chief Minister’s office, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that everything about the building and its construction was controversial.

“First, the government clarified that no construction would take place at the said spot. It said the building belonged to a project of the Tourism Department after the construction work drew vehement criticism from the opposition parties and the civil society organisations. Now, public entry is prohibited into that area and everything regarding the construction is being kept secret,” he said.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao claimed that the government had spent nearly ₹288 crore on the building at Rushikonda, which is being called the “Chief Minister’s temporary residence”.

“As per my sources, each commode installed in the bathrooms of the building costs around ₹25 lakh, while a tap costs around ₹6 lakh. A square foot of the marble used in the building costs around ₹25,000. Is it worth to spend such a huge amount on the temporary residence of the Chief Minister when the State is reeling under a heavy debt burden?” he asked.

Referring to the political alliances, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that a Joint Action Committee (JAC) comprising the TDP, the JSP and the CPI had been formed and the future plan was being discussed.