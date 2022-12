December 11, 2022 05:44 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakha Rasajna Vedika and Vizag Film Society(VFS) will jointly organise a special meeting to commemorate the 98th birth anniversary of the legend of Indian cinema Raj Kapoor on December 14 at 5.30 p.m. at Visakhapatnam Public Library at Dwarakanagar. G. Raghurama Rao and A. Prasanna Kumar will speak on Rajkapoor, followed by screening of a documentary film on him. Entry is free, according to Narava Prakasa Rao, secretary VFS.