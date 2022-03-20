982 Olive Ridley turtles released into the sea in Visakhapatnam

Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings being released at RK Beach in Visakhapatnam on March 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

March 20, 2022 23:27 IST

A large number of people thronged the beach to witness the event.

As many as 982 hatchlings of Olive Ridley turtles were released into the sea at Rama Krishna Beach by officials of the District Forest Department here on Sunday. District Collector A Mallikarjuna along with District Forest Officer Anant Shankar attended the programme. A large number of people thronged the beach to witness the event and captured the releasing of turtles into the sea on their cameras. The Forest Department is carrying out turtle conservation efforts by engaging watchers. There are five base camps and hatcheries in the district. The forest officials stressed the need to conserve the species. Revenue officials were present.