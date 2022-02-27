97.4% children given polio drops in Visakhapatnam district

February 27, 2022 23:10 IST

Door-to-door campaign will be conducted from February 28, says Collector

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna inaugurated the Pulse Polio Immunisation programme at Chinna Waltair health centre here on Sunday.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that 3,836 booths were opened for the programme in the district. Of them, 643 were arranged in the city limits, 1,799 booths in rural and 1,344 were arranged in the Agency areas. “We have arranged about 6.60 lakh doses for 4.86 lakh children in the district. As many as 379 supervisors and 15,144 staff were appointed for the programme,” he added.

Advertising

Advertising

“Door-to-door pulse polio programme will be conducted in the GVMC limits during the next three days. In other areas, the staff will take up the campaign for two days,” he said

Tourism Minister M Srinivasa Rao and YSRC Party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy launched the programme at various booths.

A total of 97.4 % of children between age groups of zero and five years were administered polio drops in the district, said District Immunisation Officer (DIO) Jeevan Rani. She said that the remaining children who were not covered will be administered polio drops during the door-to-door campaign.