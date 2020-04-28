97 cases booked: Collector

Twenty-five teams inspected 293 shops selling essential commodities in the district on Tuesday and booked 97 cases for violation of rules relating to prices and weighing, according to District Collector V. Vinay Chand. A total of 728 cases were booked after inspecting 2,440 shops till now for violations during the lock-down. Officials of the Legal Metrology, Vigilance and Enforcement, Police and Municipal Administration Departments booked the cases.