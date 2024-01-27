ADVERTISEMENT

97 BDS and 34 MDS students receive degrees at GITAM Dental College graduation ceremony in Visakhapatnam

January 27, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Present day dentistry is a technology-based practice and always challenging, says DCI member

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 97 BDS and 34 MDS students received their degrees at the 17th graduation ceremony of GITAM Dental College and Hospital here on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (Jabalpur) Vice-Chancellor and Dental Council of India (DCI) Member Ashok Khandelwal, who attended as the chief guest, presented the degrees.

He said that the present day dentistry was technology-based practice and always challenging. More than 300 procedures and multiple specialties in the stream, he added.

Countries like Norway, Sweden and Hungary experimented to translate the medical education related literature in to their local language. He informed that India is also moving in that direction and signed MoU with Lancet for journals in Hindi.

GITAM president M. Sribharath stressed the need to popularise the oral health importance in the rural areas.

GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam stressed the importance of interdisciplinary research in universities. GITAM Dental College and Hospital Principal D. Sitarama Raju said that the college is planning to adopt government schools and also taking initiative to open special clinics like oral implant and aesthetics in addition to the present fast track clinic in the hospital.

