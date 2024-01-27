GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

97 BDS and 34 MDS students receive degrees at GITAM Dental College graduation ceremony in Visakhapatnam

Present day dentistry is a technology-based practice and always challenging, says DCI member

January 27, 2024 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 97 BDS and 34 MDS students received their degrees at the 17th graduation ceremony of GITAM Dental College and Hospital here on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (Jabalpur) Vice-Chancellor and Dental Council of India (DCI) Member Ashok Khandelwal, who attended as the chief guest, presented the degrees.

He said that the present day dentistry was technology-based practice and always challenging. More than 300 procedures and multiple specialties in the stream, he added.

Countries like Norway, Sweden and Hungary experimented to translate the medical education related literature in to their local language. He informed that India is also moving in that direction and signed MoU with Lancet for journals in Hindi.

GITAM president M. Sribharath stressed the need to popularise the oral health importance in the rural areas.

GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam stressed the importance of interdisciplinary research in universities. GITAM Dental College and Hospital Principal D. Sitarama Raju said that the college is planning to adopt government schools and also taking initiative to open special clinics like oral implant and aesthetics in addition to the present fast track clinic in the hospital.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.