96 patients attend Ayurveda, Naturopathy camp at Andhra University Yoga Village in Visakhapatnam

December 03, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Yoga & Consciousness, Andhra University, (Yoga Village), Beach Road, Visakhapatnam, conducted one-day free Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Acupuncture camp for the public. Patients were examined by Senior Ayurvedic Physician K. Eswar Rao and Naturopathy Physician R. Tulasi Rao. Earlier, the camp was inaugurated by Director of Yoga Village O.S.R.U. Bhanu Kumar, a free medicine counter was also opened.

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 96 patients were examined and distributed free Ayurvedic medicines and were given yoga instructions for their ailments. Department of Yoga & Consciousness staff members extended their support. For further treatment, patients are requested to contact the department at 9440191673.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US