96 patients attend Ayurveda, Naturopathy camp at Andhra University Yoga Village in Visakhapatnam

December 03, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Department of Yoga & Consciousness, Andhra University, (Yoga Village), Beach Road, Visakhapatnam, conducted one-day free Ayurveda, Naturopathy and Acupuncture camp for the public. Patients were examined by Senior Ayurvedic Physician K. Eswar Rao and Naturopathy Physician R. Tulasi Rao. Earlier, the camp was inaugurated by Director of Yoga Village O.S.R.U. Bhanu Kumar, a free medicine counter was also opened.

As many as 96 patients were examined and distributed free Ayurvedic medicines and were given yoga instructions for their ailments. Department of Yoga & Consciousness staff members extended their support. For further treatment, patients are requested to contact the department at 9440191673.

