95% of citizens’ needs in Singapore are met with just one click, says IIM-Visakhapatnam Director

March 10, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The All-India Service Officers, including Central Staffing Scheme, and Central Secretariat Service, completed their five-day in-service training programme on ‘Digital Governance and Management’ at the Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) campus here on Friday. Former Secretary of GoI, J. Satyanarayana, the chief guest of the valedictory ceremony, shared his thoughts and experiences with the participants through a presentation themed “Digital Transformation- Opportunities and Challenges.” IIM-V Director M. Chandrasekhar emphasised the need for digital transformation by citing the example of Singapore. He claimed that 95% of citizens’ needs in Singapore are met with just one click.

