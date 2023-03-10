HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

95% of citizens’ needs in Singapore are met with just one click, says IIM-Visakhapatnam Director

March 10, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The All-India Service Officers, including Central Staffing Scheme, and Central Secretariat Service, completed their five-day in-service training programme on ‘Digital Governance and Management’ at the Indian Institute of Management-Visakhapatnam (IIM-V) campus here on Friday. Former Secretary of GoI, J. Satyanarayana, the chief guest of the valedictory ceremony, shared his thoughts and experiences with the participants through a presentation themed “Digital Transformation- Opportunities and Challenges.” IIM-V Director M. Chandrasekhar emphasised the need for digital transformation by citing the example of Singapore. He claimed that 95% of citizens’ needs in Singapore are met with just one click.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.