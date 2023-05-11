HamberMenu
95% components of missiles, torpedoes are produced indigenously, says NSTL Director

National Technology Day celebrations organised at NSTL

May 11, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) Director Y. Sreenivas Rao has said that nearly 95% of the components of missiles and torpedoes developed by DRDO are produced indigenously, adding that joint efforts by public, private organisations and academic institutions will help India become a top player in research and development (R&D).

He took part as the chief guest in the National Technology Day celebrations organised at NSTL to commemorate the successful nuclear test conducted in Pokhran of Rajasthan on May 11, 1998 . The programme also marked the commemoration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

D.V.L.N. Somayajulu, Director of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design & Manufacturing (IIITDM), Kurnool, gave a talk on the ‘Importance of Global Technology Interventions in the Development of Advanced Systems’. He threw light on concepts such as disruptive technology, business intelligence, data science, data analytics, generative Artificial Intelligence.

G.N. Rao, DG (Retired) and a Raja Ramanna Fellow, DRDO, explained how the nuclear test (Operation Shakti) was executed with the code name ‘Laughing Buddha’. The DRDO has created history with utilisation of the state-of-the art technologies, he said.

The celebrations began with the guests including scientists, officers and staff garlanding a statue of former President and scientist Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

In her welcome address, T.V.S.L. Satyavani, Scientist ‘F’ and chairperson of NTDC-2023, said around 6,200 students visited the Open House and Exhibition held on May 9 and 10.

Titanium Medal and Director’s Commendation Certificate were presented to Anand Kumar, Scientist ‘E’, for his oration on ‘Development of Pyro-based Torpedo Release Mechanism’. Arun Naskar, Senior Technical Assistant-B, gave a presentation on a mini project ‘Wireless Shaft Power Measurement System’.

In total, 96 models were received from 10 schools and 12 colleges. Of them, 43 models were selected for display in the Open House. Three prizes each were given in the school and college categories.

