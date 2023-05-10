93.4% of registered candidates attend PolyCET in Visakhapatnam

May 10, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Nearly 93.4% of 12,880 candidates attended the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP PolyCET- 2023) at 35 centres in the Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Government Polytechnic College at Kancharapalem Principal in-charge K.D.V. Narasimha Rao said that 11,149 candidates out of 11,922 attended the exam at 29 centres. Similarly, 894 candidates out of 958 candidates attended the exam at six centres under the Bheemunipatnam Polytechnic College. The results would be announced in a week, he said.