HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

93.4% of registered candidates attend PolyCET in Visakhapatnam

May 10, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Candidates attending the AP PolyCET at a centre in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Candidates attending the AP PolyCET at a centre in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Nearly 93.4% of 12,880 candidates attended the Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP PolyCET- 2023) at 35 centres in the Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday.

Speaking to The Hindu, the Government Polytechnic College at Kancharapalem Principal in-charge K.D.V. Narasimha Rao said that 11,149 candidates out of 11,922 attended the exam at 29 centres. Similarly, 894 candidates out of 958 candidates attended the exam at six centres under the Bheemunipatnam Polytechnic College. The results would be announced in a week, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.