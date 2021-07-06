‘9,297 responses received on property tax notification’

VISAKHAPATNAM

06 July 2021 00:40 IST

A total of 9,297 objections/suggestions were received from the public on the draft notification, issued by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), proposing to levy property tax, based on capital value, with effect from April 1.

The GVMC had issued a draft notification saying that a decision was taken to levy property tax, based on the capital value of the land and building, fixed by the Registration and Stamps Department. It was proposed to collect property tax on residential buildings at 0.15% of the capital value, non-residential buildings at 0.30% and on vacant lands at 0.50%.

Citizens were asked to submit their objections/suggestions within 30 days, which ended on April 4.

All the objections/suggestions would be analysed and a final decision would be taken on the issue at a special meeting of the corporation, according to a statement issued by the GVMC on Monday.