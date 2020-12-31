922 kg ganja seized at Paderu, two arrested

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 December 2020 01:11 IST

Officials from Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) in coordination with the district police conducted a route-watch and arrested two persons while they were allegedly transporting about 922 kg dry ganja at Paderu in Visakhapatnam district on Wednesday. The seized ganja is estimated to be around ₹90 lakh to ₹1 crore in a few northern States.

According to the officials, the smugglers have procured the ganja from interior places of Raipur and were heading towards Paderu.

Teams of SEB and police caught the vehicle with Chhattisgarh registration at Dallapalli village junction.

In order to escape from police, the smugglers have prepared cabins near driver seat in which they arranged 461 packets of ganja (each 2 kg.)

The case has been handed over to Paderu police for further investigation. It was learnt that the five more persons involved in the case are yet to be arrested.