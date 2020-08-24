911 new cases take the tally to 31,127

The number of COVID-19 positive cases surged ahead with the district recording 911 fresh cases on Monday, taking the total count since its outbreak in March to 31,127.
The district has been recording over 900 cases on an average in the two weeks and as per health officials, the spike is due to increase in the testing. “On an average, we are testing over 5,000 people on a daily basis,” said Principal of Andhra Medical College and district COVID Special Officer P.V. Sudhakar.
The district also recorded seven deaths, taking the total count to 220.
With the new positive cases, the number of active cases, as on Monday stands at 5,174.
But on the brighter side, discharges have gone up to 25,733, with 772 new discharges on Monday.
The total number of clusters in the district is 909, including 171 denotified clusters. The others include 54 very active, 109 active and 575 dormant clusters.
