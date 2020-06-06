Visakhapatnam

900 kg ganja seized from a van at G.K. Veedhi, one held

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) conducted raid and seized about 900 kg ganja from a vehicle near Jerrela panchayat under G.K Veedhi police station limits on Saturday.

According to sources, based on credible information, the SEB team from Chintapalli checked a van, which was parked on road near Vantadapalli village. The SEB team found 900 kg dry ganja packed in 23 bags under tarpaulin cover.

“We nabbed the lorry driver, who hails from East Godavari district, and are yet to ascertain who is involved in the smuggling. It is also to be ascertained the destination and source of the contraband,” said a senior official from the SEB Visakhapatnam (Rural).

After the government announced lockdown relaxation, smugglers resumed their activities from the Agency areas of the district.

Since May 18 to June 5, the SEB along with Visakhapatnam district police seized 739 kg dry ganja and arrested 17 persons.

