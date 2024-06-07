GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

90 youth from Cambodia yet to return to Vizag, says Police Commissioner

Published - June 07, 2024 05:10 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
Police Commissioner Ravi Shankar addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Police Commissioner Ravi Shankar addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar said that 90 youth from Cambodia are yet to return home. A total of 14 agents in Visakhapatnam city had sent 158 youth to Cambodia in the cyber-fraud job racket so far, and 24 of them have returned to Visakhapatnam.

Speaking to reporters at his chambers on Thursday, Mr. Ravi Shankar said that on June 5 (Wednesday), one Chokka Uma Mahesh, who was sent to Cambodia by prime agent Chokka Rajesh along with five youngesters (from Kerala) also returned from Cambodia, he added.

On June 4, one Hemant Kumar of Thatichetlapalam and Rupesh Kumar of Kancharapalem were brought to Visakhapatnam, he said.

“Our Cyber Crime Police registered three cases, and one case was registered in Gajuwaka police station. A total of 11 agents were arrested by our team, and remanded them under the Human Trafficking and IT Acts. We have also issued a LOC (Look Out Circular) to six agents who are in Cambodia. We are also keeping in touch with Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs, Indian Embassy in Cambodia,” Mr. Ravi Shankar said.

He reiterated that the agents those who sent unemployed youth to Chinese companies operating in countries like Cambodia, Myanmar and Bangkok, by luring them with a job (computer operator) in abroad, earning lakhs of rupees and work in AC rooms.

Mr. Shankar further said that they recently set up a cyber crime investigation lab to thoroughly study money transactions through fund trail software to ascertain where the funds are going. It is learned that the funds are finally shifting to crypto currency and moving to China. As part of the investigation of the case, the social media accounts and other Skype IDs used in the crime have been confirmed to have all the IPs (Internet Protocol) used in Cambodia and Myanmar border areas.

During the investigation, they found the frauds of FedEx, Task game, stock investment and IPs were also found to belong to Cambodia. This apart, fake SIMs for cyber crime gangs, mule bank accounts A mule account refers to an account that is used to receive and transfer funds acquired illegally on behalf of others) suppliers were also identified as part of the investigation, he added.

“The fraudesters are targetting aged persons, high profile, politicians and governments. A deep investigation is going on to trace the main gang behind the racket. If anyone is cheated by the job agents, they can immediately call Cyber Crime Inspector K Bhavani Prasad on phone number 9490617917, Control Room number 0891-2565454 and CP Whatsapp 9493336633, apart from the toll free number 1930” Mr. Shankar said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.