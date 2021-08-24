90% of AU engg. students got placement, says Vice-Chancellor

VISAKHAPATNAM

‘However, top companies didn’t visit the campus’

Despite the COVID -19 pandemic hitting all almost sectors, Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCoE) could achieve 90% placement for its students.

According to AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, a few students could secure packages over ₹8 lakh per annum. Generally, the packages hover around ₹3.6 lakh to ₹4.2 lakh. But this year, a few students were selected for packages over ₹8 lakh, he said.

In Andhra University College of Engineering for Women, the total pass percentage was 93 and close to 90% could secure placements.

In the four-year B.Tech course of the AUCoE, the pass percentage was 90 out of a batch of 360 and 88% could get placement. The remaining opted for higher studies. In the six-year integrated B.Tech+M.Tech course, the pass percentage was 90 out of a batch of 500 and 91% could get placed, said Prof. Prasad Reddy.

Speaking on branches that did well in placements, he said, “Students from mechanical, electrical, EEE, CSE, ECE and IT did fairly well when it come to placements. But there were a few issues with chemical, metallurgy, naval architecture, marine and civil engineering branches,” he said.

Though 90% of its students could secure placements, especially during the pandemic phase, the Vice-Chancellor said that top companies did not visit the campus.

“Though we are the number one engineering college in the State with a good national ranking and our student profile is very good, as only top EAMCET rankers get placements, we expect top companies to come in, which is not happening,” said Prof. Prasad Reddy.

To address this issue, AU has decided to appoint a professional placement officer for the engineering campus. “This officer will be shortly appointed only to take care of the placements. So far we have been depending on this aspect by giving additional charge to a teaching professor,” he said.

To better the exposure of the students, the AU has decided to appoint professors from the foreign universities to take classes. “The classes will be taken online and at least two subjects in every semester will taught by these professors from various foreign universities. We are already in talks with a few of the foreign universities,” said Prof. Prasad Reddy.