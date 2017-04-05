₹90 lakh more seized from Gangadharam, kin

Continuing its investigation, the ACB sleuths recovered fixed deposits of ₹90 lakh in the name of Maley Gangadharam, engineer-in-chief (administration) of the Roads and Buildings Department (R&B) and his kin from three bank accounts in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

He was arrested for possessing assets disproportionate to the known sources of income on Sunday.

According to ACB DSP (Visakha Urban) K Ramakrishna Prasad, the FDs were recovered from three bank branches located in Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

With this recovery, the assets seized so far exceeds the official value of ₹11 crore.

The assets seized include 4 kg of gold, 4 kg of silver, documents pertaining to 50 acres in the districts of Chittoor, Nellore and Visakhapatnam, documents pertaining to seven apartments in Hyderabad, one Ramki Villa in Hyderabad, a duplex house in Kukatpally in Hyderabad and investments in Swan Lake apartments in Hyderabad.