90 candidates get appointment orders at rozgar mela in Vizag

October 29, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 10th edition of the National Rozgar Mela was organised at Sagarmala Conventions at Kailasapuram here on Saturday as part of the nationwide programme, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated virtually.

Addressing a gathering through video conference, the Prime Minister said the government was working on a mission mode, keeping in mind the future of the youth. The newly inducted appointees would get an opportunity to train themselves through the Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where over 750 e-learning courses have been made available in ‘anywhere, any device’ format.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad chaired the event in Visakhapatnam. Addressing the gathering, he said the 10th edition of the rozagar mela was being organised by the Waltair Division, in which 90 candidates would be given appointment letters for postings in various ministries and organisations. He congratulated the youth and hoped that their aspirations got fulfilled this Amritkal.

N. Sridhar, Principal Commissioner, Customs; K.V. Ramesh, AGM, Union Bank of India; Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM (operations); Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (infra); principal, KV-Waltair, Kamal Jeeth Singh; and Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Ranjan Mohanty were also present as guests.

