HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

90 candidates get appointment orders at rozgar mela in Vizag

October 29, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The 10th edition of the National Rozgar Mela was organised at Sagarmala Conventions at Kailasapuram here on Saturday as part of the nationwide programme, wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated virtually.

Addressing a gathering through video conference, the Prime Minister said the government was working on a mission mode, keeping in mind the future of the youth. The newly inducted appointees would get an opportunity to train themselves through the Karmayogi Prarambh, an online module on iGOT Karmayogi portal, where over 750 e-learning courses have been made available in ‘anywhere, any device’ format.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad chaired the event in Visakhapatnam. Addressing the gathering, he said the 10th edition of the rozagar mela was being organised by the Waltair Division, in which 90 candidates would be given appointment letters for postings in various ministries and organisations. He congratulated the youth and hoped that their aspirations got fulfilled this Amritkal.

N. Sridhar, Principal Commissioner, Customs; K.V. Ramesh, AGM, Union Bank of India; Manoj Kumar Sahoo, ADRM (operations); Sudhir Kumar Gupta, ADRM (infra); principal, KV-Waltair, Kamal Jeeth Singh; and Senior Divisional Personnel Officer Ranjan Mohanty were also present as guests.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.