Visakhapatnam: 9-year-old girl drowns in swimming pool

June 09, 2022 17:58 IST

A nine-year-old girl reportedly drowned in a swimming pool at a resort in Rushikonda on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Nithya Hasini, hailing from Vijayawada. She was studying in Class IV and had come to her uncle’s house in the city for the summer holidays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

PM Palem Police Station Inspector K. Ravi Kumar said that the girl had come to the resort along with her uncle A. Rajesh and her cousin. At around 3.30 p.m., she was playing in the pool when she drowned, according to a statement given by the family members to the police. She was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared her dead.

PM Palem Police have registered a case and have sent the body for post-mortem.