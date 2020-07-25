895 new coronavirus cases take district tally to 6,958

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 July 2020 22:39 IST

3 more persons succumb to virus, toll goes up to 66

As many as 895 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the district, here on Saturday.

With the new cases, the district tally stands at 6,958. Three more persons succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 66 on Saturday.

As many as 144 persons, who were undergoing treatment, have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres.

With the new cases, the total number of active cases stands at 4,465 and the number of persons discharged is 2,427.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, with the new cases the total number of clusters in the district is 655. Among them, very active clusters are 127. The number of active and dormant clusters is 268 and 260 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.

Emergency meet

Following instructions from District Collector V. Vinay Chand, an emergency meeting was conducted at King George Hospital (KGH) on providing 450 beds in the newly-constructed block. The officials discussed over adequate supply of oxygen to bedside points, infrastructure facility for the 450 beds and creation of 100 bed- ICU. They also discussed about additional recruitment for the facility, including an additional general duty medical officer for COVID-19 care, supplying basic requirements to the patients, representation to the government for additional budget for electricity, water charges and others.