895 new coronavirus cases take district tally to 6,958

As many as 895 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported from the district, here on Saturday.
With the new cases, the district tally stands at 6,958. Three more persons succumbed to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 66 on Saturday.
As many as 144 persons, who were undergoing treatment, have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres.
With the new cases, the total number of active cases stands at 4,465 and the number of persons discharged is 2,427.
According to Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, with the new cases the total number of clusters in the district is 655. Among them, very active clusters are 127. The number of active and dormant clusters is 268 and 260 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.
Emergency meet
Following instructions from District Collector V. Vinay Chand, an emergency meeting was conducted at King George Hospital (KGH) on providing 450 beds in the newly-constructed block. The officials discussed over adequate supply of oxygen to bedside points, infrastructure facility for the 450 beds and creation of 100 bed- ICU. They also discussed about additional recruitment for the facility, including an additional general duty medical officer for COVID-19 care, supplying basic requirements to the patients, representation to the government for additional budget for electricity, water charges and others.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath