‘87,090 women die of breast cancer in India every year’

Breast cancer claims 87,090 lives in India every year and it accounts for 27 % of all cancers in women, says Murali Krishna Voonna, MD of Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Research Institute (MGCHRI), while referring to the GLOBOCAN 2018 data, in connection with the breast cancer awareness month.

“Breast cancer is impacting 21 lakh women globally per annum and 1,62,468 new cases are being added in India every year. It causes 15 % of all cancer deaths among women,” he said.

The incidence rates India began to rise in the early thirties and peaked in the age group of 50 – 64 years.

The disease manifests itself in the form of a painless lump in the breast, which can aggravated to pain, swelling and nipple abnormalities.

Self-examination

Saying that early detection is critical for survival of the patient, Dr. Murali Krishna said all women must undergo self-examination at least once a month and clinical examination such as mammography once a year.

Advanced treatment

Referring to the advanced treatment, Dr. Murali Krishna said advanced breast conserving oncoplastic surgery and radiotherapy techniques, sentinel node biopsy, vacuum assisted biopsy, radiotherapy and respiratory gating are among the options.

Breast feeding, weight management and regular exercise can reduce the risk of breast cancer, Dr. Murali Krishna added.