87% motorists did not use helmets in road accident cases, says VDLSA secretary

Visakhapatnam District Legal Services Authority (VDLSA) secretary M. Venkata Seshamma said that nearly 87 percent of motorists did not use helmets in road accidents recorded last year, in an awareness programme organised by VDLSA at APSRTC Dwarka Bus Station, here on Friday.

Participating as chief guest at the programme, she stated that helmets were not used properly in 4,100 road accident cases out of the 4,700 cases registered last year. She warned that the driving licences of motorists riding without helmets would be revoked for three months, and the offenders punished. Therefore, motorists should wear helmets as part of their social responsibility and commitment to avoid road accidents for safe travel, thereby, following road safety rules.

District Public Transport Officer (RTC) A. Appalaraju said that such awareness campaigns would be conducted at every RTC depot going forward.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.