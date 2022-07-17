87% applicants appear for AUEET in Andhra Pradesh

Results will be released on July 20, says official

The Andhra University Engineering Entrance Examination (AUEET - 2022), which was conducted for admission into B. Tech. + M. Tech. Dual Degree Programmes in engineering, recorded 87.07% attendance on Sunday.

Director of Directorate of Admissions, Andhra University, D.A Naidu, said in a statement that out of 3,637 candidates, who had applied for the examination, 3,167 have attended.

Prof. Naidu said that the examination was conducted at 11 centres in six cities, Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Guntur and Kadapa, from 9.30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The test was conducted peacefully following the COVID-19 precautions and guidelines issued for the conduct of examinations, he said.

The results of AUEET-2022 will be posted on AU website www.audoa.in on July 20. The schedule for online certificate verification and web counselling will be announced in due course, he said.