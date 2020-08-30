866 new cases take tally to 36,672

The COVID-19 death toll has crossed the 250-mark in Visakhapatnam district with four more persons succumbing to the coronavirus on Sunday. The total number of deaths reported in the district till date is 252, including 161, in August. The last 50 deaths were reported in just nine days. On August 21, the death toll has crossed the 200-mark in district.
As many as 866 new cases were reported on Sunday taking the cumulative tally to 36,672. As many as 853 persons have been either discharged or recovered from COVID-19 in the district in the last 24 hours.
As per the bulletin released by Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College (AMC), Visakhapatnam, P.V. Sudhakar, the number of active cases in the district is 6,561 while the number of discharged is 29,859.
The total number of clusters in the district is 738. Among them, very active clusters are 49. Active and dormant clusters are 61 and 628 respectively. Already 171 clusters have been denotified, he said.
The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the district in August was 25,495, which indicates that on an average nearly 850 new cases are reported every day in the district. Despite the increasing number of cases, public places have been witnessing huge rush during weekends. Beach Road stretch from Park Hotel Junction to Gokul Park was packed with citizens. While most of them were seen with safety gear, a number of citizens, especially youth, were found without masks. Even the fishing harbour and local markets at Gajuwaka were overcrowded on Sunday.
