8,657 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat in Visakhapatnam

May 13, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

A total of 8,657 cases were disposed of at the national Lok Adalat held on Saturday in 36 benches under Visakhapatnam District Legal Services Authority (VDLSA), a release said here. The Authority president and Visakhapatnam District Court Judge Alapati Giridhar inaugurated the Adalat at the District Court Complex. Out of the 36 benches, 22 were at the mandal level and 14 were at the court complex. Justice Giridhar advised people to clear pending cases like cheque bounce, civil, motor accidents, banks and BSNL among others at the adalat.