HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

8,657 cases disposed of at Lok Adalat in Visakhapatnam

May 13, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 8,657 cases were disposed of at the national Lok Adalat held on Saturday in 36 benches under Visakhapatnam District Legal Services Authority (VDLSA), a release said here. The Authority president and Visakhapatnam District Court Judge Alapati Giridhar inaugurated the Adalat at the District Court Complex. Out of the 36 benches, 22 were at the mandal level and 14 were at the court complex. Justice Giridhar advised people to clear pending cases like cheque bounce, civil, motor accidents, banks and BSNL among others at the adalat.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.