86,434 women benefited from YSR Cheyutha in Visakhapatnam district, say officials

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
September 23, 2022 20:48 IST

A total of 86,434 women from Visakhapatnam district were eligible for YSR Cheyutha programme, and ₹162 crore was deposited into their accounts on Friday. In the third round of YSR Cheyutha programme, women aged between 45 and 60 years, were be provided an aid of about ₹18,750.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed an amount of ₹4,949 crore to about 26 lakh women in the State, from Kuppam on Friday.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, former Minister and Bheemunipatnam MLA M. Srinivasa Rao and the district officials took part in the programme through video conference at the Collectorate. Later, Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan and the leaders presented the cheques to eligible beneficiaries.

