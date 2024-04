April 09, 2024 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Nearly 850 people secured jobs in over 40 companies in a job fair conducted by the youth wing of Visakhapatnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) on Sunday, according to a release here on Monday.

The job fair, held at Gadiraju Palace, was attended by 3,000 participants from various colleges across the city. VCCI youth wing president Divya Abhilash and VCCI president M. Sudarsan Swamy were present.