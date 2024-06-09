850 malaria cases reported in remote tribal hamlets of ASR district

The recent proliferation of malaria cases in the ASR district has been a cause for concern among the tribal people living in remote hamlets like Buruga and China Konela of Ananthagiri mandal.

A total of 850 malaria cases have been confirmed in the ASR district from January 1 to June 5 this year, said an official. Around 15 affected persons from the two villages had to be carried in ‘dolis’ to the nearest hospitals over the past few days.

“We either go to Gajapathinagaram, around 20km away or S. Kota, over 35km away. Both these places are located in the neighbouring Vizianagaram district. The PHC at Bhimavaram in Ananthagiri mandal of ASR district is located about 50km away,” the tribal people said. Five patients each returned home after treatment at Gajapathinagaram and S. Kota respectively, while the remaining are still undergoing treatment, they added.

“There is no power supply to Buruga and China Konela and no asphalt roads either. Although ANMs and Health Assistants are visiting these villages, the mosquito control measures are not effective, thus the residents are susceptible to being bitten by malaria-carrying mosquitoes,” said K. Govinda Rao, Girijan Sangham leader.

