841 new coronavirus cases take district tally to 8,971

VISAKHAPATNAM

29 July 2020 22:59 IST

Four more persons succumb to infection; toll goes up to 79

After a brief lull, the district has reported as many as 841 new COVID-19 positive cases here on Wednesday. With the new cases, the COVID-19 district tally stands at 8,971. Four more persons succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 79.

On a bright side, as many as 253 persons who were undergoing treatment have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres.

As per the district COVID-19 bulletin, as on Wednesday, the total number of active cases and discharged persons 5,834 and 3,058 respectively.

According to Special Officer for COVID-19 & Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district is 674. Among them, very active clusters are 112. The number of active and dormant clusters is 240 and 322 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.