841 new coronavirus cases take district tally to 8,971

After a brief lull, the district has reported as many as 841 new COVID-19 positive cases here on Wednesday. With the new cases, the COVID-19 district tally stands at 8,971. Four more persons succumbed to COVID-19 taking the death toll to 79.
On a bright side, as many as 253 persons who were undergoing treatment have been discharged from COVID-19 hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres.
As per the district COVID-19 bulletin, as on Wednesday, the total number of active cases and discharged persons 5,834 and 3,058 respectively.
According to Special Officer for COVID-19 & Principal of Andhra Medical College P.V. Sudhakar, the total number of clusters in the district is 674. Among them, very active clusters are 112. The number of active and dormant clusters is 240 and 322 respectively. Already 39 clusters have been denotified, he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath